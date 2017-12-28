Deaths for Dec. 28

Jarvis, George Lowell, 92, Hoodsport, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
King, Lester Lee, 70, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McMaster, Roger Vance, 62, Yelm, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Mingoia, Vincent, 76, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Rhodes, Charles Daniel, 37, Grapeview, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sherrell, Carol Elizabeth, 80, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Snyder, George A., 95, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
