Local

Deaths for Dec. 28

December 28, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Jarvis, George Lowell, 92, Hoodsport, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

King, Lester Lee, 70, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

McMaster, Roger Vance, 62, Yelm, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Mingoia, Vincent, 76, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rhodes, Charles Daniel, 37, Grapeview, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sherrell, Carol Elizabeth, 80, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Snyder, George A., 95, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Obituaries, XX

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

    Pastor Joel Nitz leads Messiah Evangelical Lutheran church in their Christmas Eve services Sunday at their temporary home in the Evergreen Forest Elementary School after the church suffered a devastating October 15 fire.

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire 2:07

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire
Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle 2:03

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle
Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

View More Video