More traffic shifts coming on State Route 8

Drivers using State Route 8 near McCleary could see another traffic shift as early as Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Crews will shift traffic to the eastbound lanes of the highway during a series of daytime rolling slowdowns, the release says, which will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The eastbound lanes will eventually be modified to accommodate both directions of travel. The highway will remain in that configuration until spring of 2019.
During the reconfiguration, WSDOT says drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
This shift is the second phase of a project that began on the highway last spring, which reduced SR 8 to one lane in each direction. Drivers were using the right lanes of both directions of travel.
The project is part of WSDOT’s program to remove barriers to fish passage, and will add four bridges to the highway by the time it is complete.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
