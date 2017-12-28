Several counties in Western Washington will be on flood watch this weekend.
Several counties in Western Washington will be on flood watch this weekend. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Flood watch in effect for Thurston County through Saturday

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

December 28, 2017 11:06 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a flood watch for several Western Washington counties Thursday morning.

The advisory begins Friday afternoon, and lasts through Saturday afternoon in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston counties.

According to the NWS, heavy rain in the mountains beginning Thursday could cause flooding on several Western Washington rivers.

Officials say the snow level is likely to rise to more than 5,000 feet in southern areas Friday.

Heavy rain is expected to subside Friday night, but several rivers — including the Snoqualmie, White, Newaukum and Skokomish — could flood.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

