Flood watch in effect for Thurston County through Saturday

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a flood watch for several Western Washington counties Thursday morning.
The advisory begins Friday afternoon, and lasts through Saturday afternoon in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston counties.
According to the NWS, heavy rain in the mountains beginning Thursday could cause flooding on several Western Washington rivers.
Officials say the snow level is likely to rise to more than 5,000 feet in southern areas Friday.
Never miss a local story.
Heavy rain is expected to subside Friday night, but several rivers — including the Snoqualmie, White, Newaukum and Skokomish — could flood.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments