1-year sentence for man who pleaded guilty in Olympia sexual assault case

James R. Creamer will spend one year in custody after pleading guilty Wednesday to a 2015 sexual assault, which occurred at a Fourth of July party.
Creamer, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault, and two counts of third-degree assault with sexual motivation before Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder. Creamer will be required to register as a sex offender, and to complete a sex offender treatment program.
If he violates the terms of his sentence, Creamer could serve an additional 22 months in custody.
The Olympia Police Department began investigating Creamer on July 5, 2015 after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a house party. She told police that all of the people at the party had been drinking, and that Creamer had attacked her in an upstairs bathroom, according to court documents.
The woman, then 23, reported that Creamer entered the bathroom and grabbed her. He bit her several times, choked her and sexually assaulted her. Officers noted that several bite marks were identifiable on the woman’s neck and shoulder. Her neck was bruised.
Two of the woman’s friends went looking for her, and found Creamer on top of her in the bathroom, according to court documents. They reported seeing Creamer’s hands around the woman’s neck.
Creamer allegedly told police that he had been drinking hard alcohol, and woke up July 5 in a neighbor’s yard. He said that he liked rough sex, and that the woman may have given him permission. He added that she may have told him to stop, but he may not have realized it because he was drunk.
According to court documents, Creamer has one prior conviction. He was convicted in 2016 of third-degree theft after being arrested in early 2015.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
