The City of Olympia is calling for entries to the 2018 Percival Plinth Project competition. Pictured on Dec. 27, 2017, is “Aqueous” by artist Cyrra Robinson. The sculpture won the 2017 People’s Choice Award and was purchased by the city.
The City of Olympia is calling for entries to the 2018 Percival Plinth Project competition. Pictured on Dec. 27, 2017, is “Aqueous” by artist Cyrra Robinson. The sculpture won the 2017 People’s Choice Award and was purchased by the city. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
The City of Olympia is calling for entries to the 2018 Percival Plinth Project competition. Pictured on Dec. 27, 2017, is “Aqueous” by artist Cyrra Robinson. The sculpture won the 2017 People’s Choice Award and was purchased by the city. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Want some recognition for your art? Olympia has some opportunities.

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

December 29, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED December 28, 2017 02:44 PM

Calling all artists! The city of Olympia is looking for people to contribute to three upcoming projects.

Olympia’s Traffic Box Wrap Project

Anyone living within 30 miles of Olympia may submit one image to be considered for the Olympia Traffic Box Wrap competition. Submissions will be put to an online public vote in February. Ten selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium and have their work displayed on a traffic box in Olympia.

Deadline: Jan. 9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application link: https://apm.activecommunities.com/olyparksartsrec/Activity_Search/4547.

Spring Arts Walk Venue Registration

Arts Walk venues are invited to register online to be included in the April 27-28 event.

Applications are now being accepted online or in person at the Olympia Center self-service kiosk. Three registration options are available. Non-profit organizations and studios receive $30 off Arts Walk registration with coupon code AWSP2018.

Early bird deadline: Jan. 15.

Deadline: Jan. 31.

Application link: https://apm.activecommunities.com/olyparksartsrec/Activity_Search/4538.

Percival Plinth Project

Artists living in Washington or Oregon may submit up to two pieces to be considered for the Percival Plinth Project. Sixteen selected works will be installed at Olympia’s Percival Landing from June 2018 to June 2019. The selected artists will receive a $700 honorarium for loan of work. One work selected by public vote will be awarded the People’s Prize and purchased for the city’s public art collection. Purchase price will not exceed $10,000, inclusive of fees and taxes.

Deadline: Jan. 31

Application link: https://www.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=4955.

For more information about these projects, visit the City of Olympia’s website, or contact Olympia Parks, Arts and Recreation at 360-753-8380 or olympiaparks@ci.olympia.wa.us.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

    Pastor Joel Nitz leads Messiah Evangelical Lutheran church in their Christmas Eve services Sunday at their temporary home in the Evergreen Forest Elementary School after the church suffered a devastating October 15 fire.

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire 2:07

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire
Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle 2:03

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle
Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

View More Video