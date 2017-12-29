Want some recognition for your art? Olympia has some opportunities.

Calling all artists! The city of Olympia is looking for people to contribute to three upcoming projects.
Olympia’s Traffic Box Wrap Project
Anyone living within 30 miles of Olympia may submit one image to be considered for the Olympia Traffic Box Wrap competition. Submissions will be put to an online public vote in February. Ten selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium and have their work displayed on a traffic box in Olympia.
Deadline: Jan. 9.
Application link: https://apm.activecommunities.com/olyparksartsrec/Activity_Search/4547.
Spring Arts Walk Venue Registration
Arts Walk venues are invited to register online to be included in the April 27-28 event.
Applications are now being accepted online or in person at the Olympia Center self-service kiosk. Three registration options are available. Non-profit organizations and studios receive $30 off Arts Walk registration with coupon code AWSP2018.
Early bird deadline: Jan. 15.
Deadline: Jan. 31.
Application link: https://apm.activecommunities.com/olyparksartsrec/Activity_Search/4538.
Percival Plinth Project
Artists living in Washington or Oregon may submit up to two pieces to be considered for the Percival Plinth Project. Sixteen selected works will be installed at Olympia’s Percival Landing from June 2018 to June 2019. The selected artists will receive a $700 honorarium for loan of work. One work selected by public vote will be awarded the People’s Prize and purchased for the city’s public art collection. Purchase price will not exceed $10,000, inclusive of fees and taxes.
Deadline: Jan. 31
Application link: https://www.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=4955.
For more information about these projects, visit the City of Olympia’s website, or contact Olympia Parks, Arts and Recreation at 360-753-8380 or olympiaparks@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Comments