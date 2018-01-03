What’s Happening for Jan. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 3
Bicycling through Korea: Maxine Dunkelman and Ray Philen will share a presentation on Bicycling through Korea at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Rd. NE. 98506. This is part of the Olympia Mountaineers Speaker Series. Free and open to the public. Door opens at 5:30 pm, with a potluck dinner beginning at 6 p.m.
Newcomers luncheon: The Capital City Newcomers general meeting and luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellegrino’s Event Center, 5757 Little Rock Road Tumwater. This month’s program will feature presentations on the art of storytelling, as well as linoleum block prints. Luncheon is $17, and reservations are required. For more information, call Anita Rose at 360-709-0707.
Identity theft: Learn how to protect your personal information during an identity theft workshop at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia, 98501. For more information, call 360-586-6181 or go to www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday, Jan. 4
Road usage tax: Mariya Frost, from Washington Policy Center, will be guest speaker at the Panorama Republicans Meeting, 2 p.m., in the Lacey retirement center’s Quinault Auditorium. The topic is the Washington State proposed Road Usage Tax.
History talk: Local historian Jennifer Crooks will talk about World War I and its impact on Thurston County from noon to 1 p.m. as part of the Schmidt House History Talk, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information, go to www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper, Public History Manager at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Olympia Mountaineers: Learn about the Olympia Mountaineers’ courses and activities during an information session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Martin University’s Worthington Center. 5300 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey. Free and open to the public.
Memory Café: People dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones/caregivers can socialize and find support during this event, which begins at 2:30 p.m., at Rivers Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Dr SE, Olympia). For more information, call 360-407-3967 or go to www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday, Jan. 5
Town Hall: Hear a presentation on Missing Middle Housing at 10 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Olympia city officials are soliciting public opinion about the gap between apartments and single family housing. For more information, call 360-586-6181 or go to www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday, Jan. 6
Bat habitat: Learn about bat habitat and build your own bat house (one per family) during a 10 a.m. workshop at the LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams Street NE, Olympia. Register at www.streamteam.info.
