These 5 stories were last week’s most read

A tragic firefighter’s death was last week’s most read story.
1. Longtime Lacey firefighter dies over the weekend: Crystal Murphy, a longtime Lacey firefighter who was the subject of an Olympian story in July, has died, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
2. Restaurant inpsections for Dec. 27: “Three of 15 food worker cards are expired. Notify workers and have them provide or obtain new cards within a week.”
3. Woman killed on SR 507 wreck identified: The woman was identified as Suzie Carrier of Graham.
4. State officials were planning to euthanize fawns, and then donate them to Wolf Haven: “Wolfhaven is happy to accept any carcasses during the week. Notify their veterinarian ahead of time. Their freezer is in the same building as their main office,” wrote Anthony Novak, a wildlife biologist with the WDFW, in an internal email in the days prior to the Nov. 9 raid on For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation.
5. Do you know this man? Tumwater police are looking for him: Anyone with information is asked to call the Tumwater Police Department at 360-754-4200 or Olympia/Thurston County Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477.
