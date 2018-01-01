More Videos

Hundreds jump into Long Lake at Long Lake Park in Lacey to ring in 2018. Rolf Boone rboone@theolympian.com
Local

Hundreds ring in 2018 by jumping into not-so-cold Long Lake

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 01, 2018 03:17 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The hundreds of people who jumped in to Long Lake Monday to ring in 2018 had it relatively easy this time. Why? Instead of water and air temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, temperatures were nearly 10 degrees warmer. And it was sunny.

Around 400 people took part in the New Year’s Day tradition, which is now in its 34th year. The polar bear plunge used to take place at Capitol Lake in Olympia, but since 2008 the city of Lacey has hosted the event at Long Lake Park.

Hot cocoa was served, Lacey Fire District 3 officials were on standby and radio man, Jerry Farmer, led everyone through a countdown. At 1 p.m. about half of those 400 people (the others stand and gawk) jumped into the lake.

And they all jumped in to the sounds of rock group AC/DC and their song, “Money Talks.”

The city of Lacey always pays tribute to a musician who died the previous year. This time they chose Malcom Young, co-founder of AC/DC. He died in November. Last year the city remembered Prince.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

