Gracie Lynn Nelson, flanked by parents Amanda and Todd, was born at Providence St. Peter Hospital at 10:55 a.m. Monday.
Gracie Lynn Nelson, flanked by parents Amanda and Todd, was born at Providence St. Peter Hospital at 10:55 a.m. Monday. Courtesy Providence St. Peter Hospital
Gracie Lynn Nelson, flanked by parents Amanda and Todd, was born at Providence St. Peter Hospital at 10:55 a.m. Monday. Courtesy Providence St. Peter Hospital

Local

Thurston County’s first baby of the year: Gracie Lynn Nelson

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 01, 2018 04:35 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Amanda and Todd Nelson of Littlerock welcomed Gracie Lynn Nelson into the world on Monday, their first child and the first baby of 2018 in Thurston County.

Gracie, a girl, weighed seven pounds and three ounces.

“I can’t even explain it,” said Amanda in reaction to Gracie’s birth. “There were instant tears of happiness. It was amazing.”

Gracie was born at 10:55 a.m. Monday at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amanda, 27, said she arrived at the hospital about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, then gave birth about 12 hours later.

Amanda said family visited her throughout the day on Monday. She felt good, she said, although a little tired.

Slightly more than 2,000 babies — 2,098 — were born at Providence last year, spokesman Chris Thomas said. That was down from the 2,258 babies born at the hospital in 2016.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Polar Bear Plunge 2018

    Hundreds jump into Long Lake at Long Lake Park in Lacey to ring in 2018.

Polar Bear Plunge 2018

Polar Bear Plunge 2018 0:52

Polar Bear Plunge 2018
Salish Sea Plunge ushers in 2018 with sunshine and tutus.mp4 1:35

Salish Sea Plunge ushers in 2018 with sunshine and tutus.mp4
2018 welcomed in at the Hands On Children's Museum Noon Years Eve bash 1:11

2018 welcomed in at the Hands On Children's Museum Noon Years Eve bash

View More Video