Thurston County’s first baby of the year: Gracie Lynn Nelson

Amanda and Todd Nelson of Littlerock welcomed Gracie Lynn Nelson into the world on Monday, their first child and the first baby of 2018 in Thurston County.
Gracie, a girl, weighed seven pounds and three ounces.
“I can’t even explain it,” said Amanda in reaction to Gracie’s birth. “There were instant tears of happiness. It was amazing.”
Gracie was born at 10:55 a.m. Monday at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
Amanda, 27, said she arrived at the hospital about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, then gave birth about 12 hours later.
Amanda said family visited her throughout the day on Monday. She felt good, she said, although a little tired.
Slightly more than 2,000 babies — 2,098 — were born at Providence last year, spokesman Chris Thomas said. That was down from the 2,258 babies born at the hospital in 2016.
