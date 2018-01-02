DuPont curve where Amtrak derailed long known as problem for high-speed train alignment

More Videos 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing Pause 0:52 Polar Bear Plunge 2018 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 2:00 Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Train 501 was going 80 on a 30-mph track when it derailed Monday sending cars down onto I-5, killing at least three passengers. Train 501 was going 80 on a 30-mph track when it derailed Monday sending cars down onto I-5, killing at least three passengers. Peter Haley, Steve Bloom, and Tony Overman phaley@thenewstribune.com, sbloom@theolympian.com, toverman@theolympian.com

