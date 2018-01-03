Restaurant inspections for Jan. 3

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Casa Mia
716 Plum St.
Dec. 26: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: Repeat violation: The cooler containing milk and dressings under the cash register counter is 46-47 degrees. It needs to be 41 degrees or colder. Correction: Will service tomorrow.
Ice scoop bin on ice machine has debris. Must clean daily.
Subway
17100 state Route 507 SE
Dec. 26: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Nothing on hot hold at time of inspection. Move thermometer in back counter refrigerator to the front so you can observe frequently.
Do not block access to back hand wash sink; it was blocked with a grocery cart. Hand wash sinks must be properly stocked and accessible at all times.
Some bins on make fridges were at 43-44 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees or less. Keep lids closed when not making sandwiches.
When manager leaves, he or she needs to have someone on shift trained and designated as the person in charge.
Arco AM/PM
16507 Yelm Ave., Yelm
Dec. 26: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Food in walk-in open display refrigerator was more than 41 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees or less. Monitor food temps in both fridges over next hour or two. If food temps are not routinely 41 degrees or less, have it serviced.
Counter top swing door fridge now holding single serve milk. Note: no monitoring thermometer observed; provide monitoring thermometer as soon as possible.
Prep area hand wash sink water pressure was very low, and it took a long time to get hot water. Evaluate and provide warm water (100-120 degrees) at 15-20 psi as soon as possible.
Papa Murphy’s
1201 Yelm Ave. E, Suite 200, Yelm
Dec. 22: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: No covered receptacle for employee unisex toilet room. Second time noted.
Oly Rockfish Grill
700 E Fourth Ave., Olympia
Dec. 22: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: In back room, there was an ice scoop on the dusty top of the ice machine. Will place scoop in clean pan, wash pan regularly.
Two workers’ food handler cards expired in October/November. Obtain copy of current cards by Jan 7.
Remember, cool potatoes in a single layer, uncovered. For cracked shell eggs: use a clean scramble pan, for every batch or order.
Safeway
3215 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Dec. 16: 25 red; 0 blue for espresso area.
Comments: Inspector observed food worker put on gloves to handle food without first washing hands. Must wash hands before putting on fresh gloves when changing tasks.
No violations found
▪ Auntie Gluten’s Kitchen (1710 Pear St. NE, Olympia)
▪ Quizno’s (1202 Yelm Ave., Yelm)
▪ Safeway #1464 deli and produce cutting area (3215 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia)
▪ Starbucks (1406 Yelm Ave. E, Yelm)
