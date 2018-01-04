What’s Happening for Jan. 4

Thursday
Road usage tax: Mariya Frost, from Washington Policy Center, will be guest speaker at the Panorama Republicans Meeting at 2 p.m. in the Lacey retirement center’s Quinault Auditorium. The topic is Washington state’s proposed Road Usage Tax.
History talk: Local historian Jennifer Crooks will talk about World War I and its impact on Thurston County from noon to 1 p.m. as part of the Schmidt House History Talk, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Olympia Mountaineers: Learn about the Olympia Mountaineers’ courses and activities during an information session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Saint Martin University’s Worthington Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Free, all welcome.
Memory Café: People dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones/caregivers can socialize and find support during this event at 2:30 p.m. at Rivers Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Town Hall: Hear a presentation on Missing Middle Housing at 10 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Olympia city officials are soliciting public opinion about the gap between apartments and single-family housing. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Bat habitat: Learn about bat habitat and build your own bat house (one per family) during a 10 a.m. workshop at the LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Register at www.streamteam.info.
Tuesday
Women’s luncheon: Enjoy a LulaRoe fashion show during the Stonecroft Christian Women's Connection luncheon at noon at Panorama’s Gallery at Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1600 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey. Cost is $16 and includes lunch, coffee and dessert. To make a reservation, call 360-943-0627 or 360-412-3123.
Tea for Travelers: Enjoy tea and hear about Senior Services for South Sound’s Trips & Tours upcoming trips at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thurston County blood drive: Thurston County and Bloodworks Northwest are teaming up for a blood drive at Thurston County Courthouse Building 1, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. Bloodworks Northwest will have its mobile unit on site with staff ready to accept blood donations from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday
Become a Reading Buddy: Join United Way's Reading Buddy program, helping kids learn to read in local schools, by attending orientation from 1:30-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Information: https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/united-way-reading-buddy-program
Multigenerational meeting: STEP (Sharing Teens and Elders Project) is a multi-generational program that will meet at 3 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Newcomers welcome. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
