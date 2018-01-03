Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 11500 block of Waddell Creek Road Southwest, near Littlerock, at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday. The homeowner suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, officials say.
Local

Man injured in blaze near Littlerock

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 03, 2018 07:56 AM

A 68-year-old man suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia on Tuesday night after a fire broke out in his home in the 11500 block of Waddell Creek Road Southwest, according to West Thurston Fire officials.

The blaze that ravaged the single wide mobile home near Littlerock was reported at 6:53 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews had heavy smoke and initiated an offensive attack,” the fire authority posted on its Facebook page. “Battling a heavy fire load inside the home, crews were forced to take a defensive stance on the home.”

The man tried to extinguish the fire before he called 911, the post stated.

No damage amount has been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

