Public memorial service set for Lacey firefighter

A memorial service for Lacey Fire District 3 firefighter Crystal Murphy will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.
The service is open to the public, according to a fire district Facebook post.
Murphy, 40, died at her Olympia home on Christmas Day. She worked as a firefighter for more than 14 years, and nine of those years were in Lacey, according to Chief Steve Brooks.
She was one of about a dozen women who worked for Lacey Fire District 3. She helped organize Capital Metro Girls Fire Camp to encourage young women to be firefighters.
Before joining the fire service, Murphy served in the Navy for four years, and was deployed twice to Afghanistan, according to a Thurston Talk story. She was the first female member of the Thurston County Special Operations Rescue Team, and is survived by her wife and two children, according to The Seattle Times.
