On Wednesday, Lacey Fire District 3 officials announced plans for a public memorial service for firefighter Crystal Murphy.
On Wednesday, Lacey Fire District 3 officials announced plans for a public memorial service for firefighter Crystal Murphy. Courtesy photo Lacey Fire District 3
On Wednesday, Lacey Fire District 3 officials announced plans for a public memorial service for firefighter Crystal Murphy. Courtesy photo Lacey Fire District 3

Local

Public memorial service set for Lacey firefighter

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 03, 2018 11:55 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A memorial service for Lacey Fire District 3 firefighter Crystal Murphy will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.

The service is open to the public, according to a fire district Facebook post.

Murphy, 40, died at her Olympia home on Christmas Day. She worked as a firefighter for more than 14 years, and nine of those years were in Lacey, according to Chief Steve Brooks.

She was one of about a dozen women who worked for Lacey Fire District 3. She helped organize Capital Metro Girls Fire Camp to encourage young women to be firefighters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before joining the fire service, Murphy served in the Navy for four years, and was deployed twice to Afghanistan, according to a Thurston Talk story. She was the first female member of the Thurston County Special Operations Rescue Team, and is survived by her wife and two children, according to The Seattle Times.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

    Joined by their attorney Justin Kover, Carolyn and Debbie Lattin address Thurston County Judge Sam Meyer during their Tuesday sentencing on second-degree animal cruelty charges.

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing
Polar Bear Plunge 2018 0:52

Polar Bear Plunge 2018
Salish Sea Plunge ushers in 2018 with sunshine and tutus.mp4 1:35

Salish Sea Plunge ushers in 2018 with sunshine and tutus.mp4

View More Video