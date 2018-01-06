What’s Happening for Jan. 6

Saturday
Bat habitat: Learn about bat habitat and build your own bat house (one per family) during a 10 a.m. workshop at the LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Register at www.streamteam.info.
Lacey Christmas tree roundup: Local Boy Scout Troops 222 and 101 will collect Christmas trees for residents who live in the Lacey city limits. To participate, remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands, and other debris and place your tree on the curb by 8 a.m. The Boy Scouts accept donations for this community service at troop222wa.org or by mail at BSA Troop 222, P.O. Box 5379, Lacey, WA 98509. Information: call John at 360-888-5215.
Sunday
Never miss a local story.
Slow Food Annual Meeting and Potluck Buffet: Slow Food Greater Olympia invites you to bring local food to share, hear reports from its 2017 Slow Food Nation Delegates and find out about how SNAP participants can double their food dollar at local farmers markets. The event runs 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. Free and all are welcome.
Tuesday
Women’s luncheon: Hear a guest speaker from Uganda during the Stonecroft Christian Women's Connection luncheon at noon at Panorama’s Gallery at Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1600 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey. Cost is $16 and includes lunch, coffee and dessert. To make a reservation, call 360-943-0627 or 360-412-3123.
Tea for Travelers: Enjoy tea and hear about Senior Services for South Sound’s Trips & Tours upcoming trips at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thurston County blood drive: Thurston County and Bloodworks Northwest are teaming up for a blood drive at Thurston County Courthouse Building 1, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. Bloodworks Northwest will have its mobile unit on site with staff ready to accept blood donations from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
Views on 5th public hearing: The Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing on the development known as Views on 5th, which would transform the former Capitol Center Building that overlooks Capitol Lake into a mixed-use building with residential units, restaurant and retail space. The hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia.
Wednesday
Become a Reading Buddy: Join United Way's Reading Buddy program, helping kids learn to read in local schools, by attending orientation from 1:30-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Information: https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/united-way-reading-buddy-program
Multigenerational meeting: STEP (Sharing Teens and Elders Project) is a multi-generational program that will meet at 3 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Newcomers welcome. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thurston Chamber’s State of the Community: Community leaders will address a variety of issues at the Thurston Chamber’s annual State of the Community Address. Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet, Yelm Mayor JW Foster, and Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake will collectively present the address, then answer questions. The event is a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL in west Olympia. Cost is $35 general admission, $25 for online prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Make a reservation at 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com.
Thursday
Mushrooms, Motion & You: Hear a program on the science of epigenetics with biologist and author Ellen King Rice from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Program is suitable for those 11 and older. There will be opportunity to learn about area fungi and to understand which New Year resolutions succeed based on biology. Free and open to the public. Information: 360-491-3860 or www.TRL.org.
SideWalk/InterFaith Works Basic Training Day 1: Want to work to end homelessness in the community? Get the training you need to become a volunteer at The Community Care Center in downtown Olympia. Training runs noon to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE. To sign up, go to http://walkthurston.org/volunteer. Bring a 3-ring binder if you have one; no other materials required. For information, transportation assistance or accessibility support, contact Eric Miller at Eric@walkthurston.org.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments