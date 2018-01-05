Lacey mayor says he wants to bring 45,000-square-foot indoor sports facility to RAC

Lacey City Council wasted no time Thursday and voted quickly to retain Mayor Andy Ryder and Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt for two more years, their third terms in those roles.
And Ryder has some big ideas for the city.
Ryder said he supports the creation of a metropolitan parks district, similar to the one in Olympia, to help fund city parks, the Regional Athletic Complex, the Lacey Museum, as well as bring a 45,000-square-foot indoor sports facility to the RAC. Ryder expects to discuss the idea at an upcoming council retreat, he said.
Other members of the council also were sworn in Thursday, including Carolyn Cox, its newest member. Cox defeated Ken Balsley in the November general election for the seat recently vacated by longtime councilman Virgil Clarkson.
“I’m very happy to be here, and thanks to those who helped get me here,” Cox told the audience.
After a relatively short council meeting, Mayor Ryder talked about his vision for the city over the next two years.
Other issues:
▪ Homelessness: Ryder said there needs to be an ongoing conversation within the region about affordable housing. He said the city can help by encouraging affordable housing and economic development. He also pointed out that the city was doing its part by approving a conditional use permit for a US HealthVest mental health hospital that is set to open on Woodland Square Loop. A second mental health hospital, proposed by Providence St. Peter Hospital and Fairfax Behavioral Health, also is coming to the city, but still needs a conditional use permit. Ryder declined to comment on the second hospital until it has gone through the city’s process.
“In general, we desperately need to invest in mental health (services),” he said.
▪ City parks smoking ban: Ryder said he supports a ban on smoking, smoking products and vaping in city parks. The issue is set to come before the council in a work session, he said.
▪ Economic development: Ryder said he will continue to be supportive in this area, and pointed out the recent agreement between the city and Port of Olympia to turn a vacant warehouse into incubator space for industrial startups.
Ryder and the council also heard from Bill DePoto, a Jubilee resident and a member of the Democrats of Jubilee, several of whom were in attendance. He called on the city to support smart, sustainable development; to address failing septic systems in a timely manner; to use its influence to wean Puget Sound Energy off fossil fuels; to encourage Intercity Transit to “bring multi-modal solutions to all areas of Lacey.”
There currently is no regular IT bus line service to northeast Lacey.
Also Thursday night:
▪ At the start of Thursday’s meeting, the city didn’t have a mayor. That’s because former councilman Clarkson was named mayor on Dec. 21 in recognition of his 19 years of service to the city. But in doing so, Ryder had to officially step down as mayor for the final few days of 2017. So, before anything happened Thursday, councilman Jason Hearn, the current longest-serving member of the council, led the council through the process to select the mayor and deputy mayor.
▪ Now that Cox is a member of the council, David Wasson, president of Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters, was appointed to replace her on the Lacey Planning Commission.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
