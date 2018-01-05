Magnolia Street is one of six streets in Lacey that will get new water lines, beginning in February.
These Lacey streets will get new water lines

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 05, 2018 07:00 AM

Lacey City Council on Thursday awarded its first construction contract of the new year — $900,000 to replace leaky water mains and service lines.

The work begins in February and is expected to last 80 days. The winning bidder was SCI Infrastructure of Seattle.

The contractor will install four-inch, eight-inch and 12-inch diameter water mains along 14th Avenue Southeast, 16th Avenue Southeast, Magnolia Street Southeast, Brunswick Street Southeast, 22nd Avenue Southeast and Carpenter Road Southeast, between Sierra Drive and 27th Lane Southeast.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

