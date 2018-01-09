What’s Happening for Jan. 9

Tuesday
Women’s luncheon: Hear a guest speaker from Uganda during the Stonecroft Christian Women's Connection luncheon at noon at Panorama’s Gallery at Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1600 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey. Cost is $16 and includes lunch, coffee and dessert. To make a reservation, call 360-943-0627 or 360-412-3123.
Tea for Travelers: Enjoy tea and hear about Senior Services for South Sound’s Trips & Tours upcoming trips at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thurston County blood drive: Thurston County and Bloodworks Northwest are teaming up for a blood drive at Thurston County Courthouse Building 1, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. Bloodworks Northwest will have its mobile unit on site with staff ready to accept blood donations from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
Views on 5th public hearing: The Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing on the development known as Views on 5th, which would transform the former Capitol Center Building that overlooks Capitol Lake into a mixed-use building with residential units, restaurant and retail space. The hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia.
Wednesday
Become a Reading Buddy: Join United Way's Reading Buddy program, helping kids learn to read in local schools, by attending orientation from 1:30-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Information: https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/united-way-reading-buddy-program
Multigenerational meeting: STEP (Sharing Teens and Elders Project) is a multi-generational program that will meet at 3 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Newcomers welcome. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thurston Chamber’s State of the Community: Community leaders will address a variety of issues at the Thurston Chamber’s annual State of the Community Address. Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet, Yelm Mayor JW Foster, and Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake will collectively present the address, then answer questions. The event is a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL in west Olympia. Cost is $35 general admission, $25 for online prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Make a reservation at 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com.
Thursday
Mushrooms, Motion & You: Hear a program on the science of epigenetics with biologist and author Ellen King Rice from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Program is suitable for those 11 and older. There will be opportunity to learn about area fungi and to understand which New Year resolutions succeed based on biology. Free and open to the public. Information: 360-491-3860 or www.TRL.org.
SideWalk/InterFaith Works Basic Training Day 1: Want to work to end homelessness in the community? Get the training you need to become a volunteer at The Community Care Center in downtown Olympia. Training runs noon to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE. To sign up, go to http://walkthurston.org/volunteer. Bring a 3-ring binder if you have one; no other materials required. For information, transportation assistance or accessibility support, contact Eric Miller at Eric@walkthurston.org.
Saturday
City of Olympia MLK Day of Service: The City of Olympia Parks and Water Resources departments are partnering with Stream Team to plant approximately 1,300 live stakes and native plants at Mission Creek Nature Park between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The park is at 1700 San Francisco Ave. NE. To volunteer on the project, go to streamteam.info.
MLK Banquet: Tamika Mallory will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Artist & Lecture Series banquet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at South Puget Sound Community College. Mallory was co-president for the worldwide Women's March in 2017, and is an activist for social justice and leader in grassroots campaigns on gun violence, women's rights, and police violence. The banquet begins at 6 p.m. in SPSCC’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $40 per person.
WSU Extension Farm Loan Workshop: The Washington State University Extension Grays Harbor is hosting a free Farm Service Agency loan workshop from 3-5 p.m. at the WSU Extension office at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds off of Elma-McCleary Road in Elma. The workshop will cover farm ownership loans, farm operating loans, and microloans as well as the USDA’s SCORE program. Refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration is encouraged. Information: Kiley.smith2@wsu.edu or 360-482-2934.
Elvis Birthday Bash: See the award-winning documentary “Almost Elvis,” then rock out with World Champion Elvis Impersonator Robert Washington and the Kentucky Rain band. Doors open at 7 p.m., the film screens at 7:30 p.m., and music begins at 9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. E., Olympia. Adding to the spectacle will be Elvis birthday cake, fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches (Elvis' favorite), an Elvis art show, and a costume contest. All ages. Tickets are $15.
Sunday
Silent Peace Walk honoring Martin Luther King’s values: Local Buddhists invite the community to participate in this annual event. Arrive at Marathon Park, 1011 Deschutes Parkway SW, Olympia (west side of Capitol Lake) shortly before noon for a brief welcome and instruction. Then walk silently, meditatively (no chanting or conversation and no signs) around the lake. Information: opengatezendo@msn.com
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
