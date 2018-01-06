The kitchen fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. and quickly put out, according to fire officials.
The kitchen fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. and quickly put out, according to fire officials. Courtesy photo Olympia Fire Department
The kitchen fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. and quickly put out, according to fire officials. Courtesy photo Olympia Fire Department

Local

Rags may have spontaneously combusted, leading to fire at retirement home

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

January 06, 2018 10:04 AM

A kitchen fire late Friday at a retirement home in Olympia may have been caused by rags that spontaneously combusted, according to Olympia Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 11:04 p.m. at the Colonial Inn Apartments at 3730 14th Ave. SE. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in the kitchen facility of the three-story building.

Officials said the cause of the fire may have been cleaning rags in a waste container in the kitchen that spontaneously combusted and began to burn, spreading to other materials nearby. They said the fire would have been “far more serious” if there were not sprinklers in the building that activated.

No one was injured and residents were allowed to stay in the building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Damage was estimated at $25,000.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

    Joined by their attorney Justin Kover, Carolyn and Debbie Lattin address Thurston County Judge Sam Meyer during their Tuesday sentencing on second-degree animal cruelty charges.

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing
Polar Bear Plunge 2018 0:52

Polar Bear Plunge 2018
Salish Sea Plunge ushers in 2018 with sunshine and tutus.mp4 1:35

Salish Sea Plunge ushers in 2018 with sunshine and tutus.mp4

View More Video