These 5 stories were last week’s most read

Last week’s No. 1 and No. 2 most read stories were the same.
1. Motorcyclist killed in Olympia crash: A motorcyclist died when a car collided with his bike Monday evening at the intersection of Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East in Olympia, according to Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower.
3. Lattins avoid jail time in goat abuse case, but are banned from owning similar animals: Thurston County District Court Judge Sam Meyer handed down his sentence Tuesday in the goat abuse case against Carolyn and Debbie Lattin, the two operators of Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm on Rich Road.
4. Are you planning to attend SPSCC? You won’t have to live with your parents: If you’re planning to attend South Puget Sound Community College this year, or in early 2019, there’s a chance you’ll be able to do so and not have to live at home with mom and dad.
5. Restaurant inspections for Jan. 3: “When manager leaves, he or she needs to have someone on shift trained and designated as the person in charge.”
