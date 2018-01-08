Seated alongside their attorney Justin Kover, Carolyn (left) and Debbie Lattin listen as Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Jeffery Lippert addresses Thurston County District Court Judge Sam Meyer during Tuesday’s sentencing on a second-degree animal cruelty conviction.
Seated alongside their attorney Justin Kover, Carolyn (left) and Debbie Lattin listen as Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Jeffery Lippert addresses Thurston County District Court Judge Sam Meyer during Tuesday’s sentencing on a second-degree animal cruelty conviction. Steve Bloom Staff file, 2018
Seated alongside their attorney Justin Kover, Carolyn (left) and Debbie Lattin listen as Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Jeffery Lippert addresses Thurston County District Court Judge Sam Meyer during Tuesday’s sentencing on a second-degree animal cruelty conviction. Steve Bloom Staff file, 2018

Local

These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 08, 2018 07:00 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Last week’s No. 1 and No. 2 most read stories were the same.

1. Motorcyclist killed in Olympia crash: A motorcyclist died when a car collided with his bike Monday evening at the intersection of Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East in Olympia, according to Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower.

2. Motorcyclist killed in Martin Way Crash: See above.

3. Lattins avoid jail time in goat abuse case, but are banned from owning similar animals: Thurston County District Court Judge Sam Meyer handed down his sentence Tuesday in the goat abuse case against Carolyn and Debbie Lattin, the two operators of Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm on Rich Road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Are you planning to attend SPSCC? You won’t have to live with your parents: If you’re planning to attend South Puget Sound Community College this year, or in early 2019, there’s a chance you’ll be able to do so and not have to live at home with mom and dad.

5. Restaurant inspections for Jan. 3: “When manager leaves, he or she needs to have someone on shift trained and designated as the person in charge.”

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

    Peggy Walker talks about her late husband, George Walker. He died in 2016, waiting for the VA to give him heart surgery. She recently sued the VA.

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 1:51

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA
Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing
Polar Bear Plunge 2018 0:52

Polar Bear Plunge 2018

View More Video