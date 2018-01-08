Retired Thurston County Sheriff’s K9 Rex dies

A retired Thurston County Sheriff’s K9 has died.
Rex, who retired Dec. 31, 2015, died at about 3 a.m. Friday of cancer, according to Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carla Carter.
The German Shepherd was commissioned during a February 2008 ceremony, and paired with Sgt. Rod Ditrich.
“They were an impressive and dedicated team,” Carter said.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit posted an announcement about Rex’s death on Facebook on Sunday evening.
“Please keep Rex’s handler, Sgt. Ditrich and family, in your thoughts and prayers,” the post stated. “Rest easy Rex, we’ll take it from here.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
