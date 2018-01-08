More Videos

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:48

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Pause
Woman takes on cleanup of 'Tweaker Town' 1:38

Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 1:51

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway 2:15

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years 7:22

Centralia basketball honors Ron Brown, who coached boys program for 58 years

Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 1:34

Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my!

Hopkins, Huskies move to 12-4 on the season 1:16

Hopkins, Huskies move to 12-4 on the season

  • Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

    On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol.

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle

Local

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle

The day before Christmas Eve was buzzing at more than just stores & shops with Barb’s Family and Friends’ annual community Christmas dinner at the First United Methodist Church. The Hook Me Up band filled the Olympia Farmers Market with their jazz-infused holiday sounds.