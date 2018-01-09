More Videos

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

Woman takes on cleanup of 'Tweaker Town'

Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

When home associations go bad

When home associations go bad

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Want to pay your respects to the fallen deputy? Line the streets for Tuesday’s procession Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

Want to pay your respects to the fallen deputy? Line the streets for Tuesday’s procession

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 09, 2018 11:04 AM

A procession to honor fallen Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel A. McCartney will be held Tuesday afternoon.

Fellow deputies will transport his flag-draped coffin from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tacoma to Mountain View Memorial in Lakewood.

The public is invited to line the streets along the route and pay respect to McCartney, who was fatally shot late Sunday while chasing two burglars away from a home near Frederickson.

The procession is scheduled to begin about 1 p.m.

It will start at 3619 Pacific Ave., head south on Pacific Avenue, make a right onto S. 84th Street, a left on South Tacoma Way, a right on Steilacoom Boulevard Way and end at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW.

procession route.jpg

Several people have been remembering McCartney at the sheriff’s South Precinct in Puyallup, where McCartney was based.

A memorial of flowers, cards, hand-written notes and candles continues to grow at the precinct, 271 John Bananola Way.

Other people and companies brought food for the deputies.

“Throughout the day, we have received incredible support from our community,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on its Facebook page.

McCartney was killed late Sunday after responding to a home invasion in the 5100 block of 200th Street East and giving chase as two men sprinted from the scene.

Within three minutes, shots rang out and McCartney radioed dispatchers to say he’d been shot.

He died hours later at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

One suspect was found dead at the shooting scene. The other was arrested in the area on unrelated warrants as the manhunt was underway.

It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that investigators got a more detailed description of the second suspect and realized he was already in jail.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

