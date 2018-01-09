Flu deaths and cases increasing in Pierce County and across state

The flu is still on the rise in Pierce County.
Seven people have died from influenza this season in the county, up from four last week. The season began Oct. 1.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has received 63 notifications of influenza-related hospitalizations. Of those cases, 71 percent tested positive for influenza A and the rest tested positive for influenza B.
Patients ranged in age from 4 to 93, with 70 being the median age.
Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 30, 221 people showed up at emergency departments and urgent care clinics with influenza-like illnesses. Of those, 29 percent were 5 to 24 years old.
During the week ending Dec. 30, the health department noted 282 positive influenza tests. At the same time last season, 567 positive tests had been reported.
This season lags behind last year. More influenza-associated deaths were reported in Pierce County last season than in the previous three seasons combined.
Statewide, 29 influenza-associated deaths have been reported. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Washington State in the “high and widespread” flu category.
The flu typically peaks in late winter or early spring in Western Washington. The health department cautions that the relatively low activity this season so far “should not be considered predictive for the rest of the season.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
