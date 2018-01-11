Local

Deaths for Jan. 11

January 11, 2018 05:00 AM

Charron, Levene Christine, 87, Yelm, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Cheng, Chak, 73, Lakewood, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Johns, Benjamin Charles, Jr., 28, Lacey, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Logan, Michelle Dianne, 72, Yelm, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Maciel, May A., 83, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Poier, Elaine Marie, 81, Shelton, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Stokes, Marguerite Nicole, 49, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

