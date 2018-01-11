Today’s forecast for the Olympia-area calls for rain that’s heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Local

Will this rain stick around for the holiday weekend? Here’s what you need to know

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 11, 2018 08:53 AM

Better grab the rain gear because Thursday is going to be a wet one. Here’s what you need to know:

1. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Cascade mountains above 4,000 feet until 10 p.m. Thursday that could bring 12 to 24 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

2. The forecast for the Olympia-area calls for rain that’s heavy at times with a high near 51 degrees. Three quarters to one inch of precipitation is expected.

“It’s a good, wet, soaking today,” Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Olympian.

3. We can be cautiously optimistic about the weekend’s weather. Friday looks less soggy with a 30 percent chance of showers, mostly cloudy and a high near 49 degrees. Saturday has a 30 percent chance of rain with a high near 50 degrees and then, drum roll, please: Mostly sunny.

Sunday’s forecast is mostly sunny too. (Yes, you have permission to break out in a happy dance.)

There’s a chance rain could return on Monday. (Cue: sad trombone music.)

4. If you need to cross one of the mountain passes, be prepared for winter travel conditions.

“If you must travel over a mountain pass today, be sure you and your vehicle are prepared, including having a full gas tank, chains, warm clothes, food & drink. Be ready for delays or closures,” the state Department of Transportation tweeted.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

