Capitol Campus rally expected to draw open-carry advocates

Visitors to the Capitol Campus on Friday morning may seen more openly carried guns than usual.
An event called Rally 4 UR Rights, organized by the Gun Rights Coalition, is expected to draw up to 150 people, many of whom are expected to openly carry guns.
Openly carried guns are allowed on campus grounds, according to the state’s Department of Enterprise Services, which issued a permit for the rally.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments