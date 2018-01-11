Second Amendment defenders carry guns as they walk to the Governor's Mansion during an open carry demonstration on the Capitol Campus in 2015.
Capitol Campus rally expected to draw open-carry advocates

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

January 11, 2018 10:42 AM

Visitors to the Capitol Campus on Friday morning may seen more openly carried guns than usual.

An event called Rally 4 UR Rights, organized by the Gun Rights Coalition, is expected to draw up to 150 people, many of whom are expected to openly carry guns.

Openly carried guns are allowed on campus grounds, according to the state’s Department of Enterprise Services, which issued a permit for the rally.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

