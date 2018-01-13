What’s Happening for Jan. 13

Saturday
City of Olympia MLK Day of Service: Olympia’s Parks and Water Resources departments are joining with Stream Team to plant 1,300 live stakes and native plants at Mission Creek Nature Park between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The park is at 1700 San Francisco Ave. NE. To volunteer on the project, go to streamteam.info.
MLK Banquet: Tamika Mallory will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Artist & Lecture Series banquet honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at South Puget Sound Community College. Mallory was co-president for the worldwide Women’s March in 2017, and is an activist for social justice and leader in grassroots campaigns on gun violence, women’s rights and violence by police. The banquet begins at 6 p.m. in SPSCC’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $40 per person.
WSU Extension Farm Loan Workshop: The Washington State University Extension Grays Harbor is having a free Farm Service Agency loan workshop from 3-5 p.m. at the WSU Extension office at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds off of Elma-McCleary Road in Elma. The workshop will cover farm ownership loans, farm operating loans, microloans and the United State Department of Agriculture’s SCORE program. Refreshments provided. Registration is encouraged. Information: Kiley.smith2@wsu.edu or 360-482-2934.
Elvis Birthday Bash: See the award-winning documentary “Almost Elvis,” then rock out with World Champion Elvis Impersonator Robert Washington and the Kentucky Rain band. Doors open at 7 p.m., the film screens at 7:30 p.m., and music begins at 9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. E., Olympia. Adding to the spectacle will be Elvis birthday cake, fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches (Elvis’ favorite), an Elvis art show and a costume contest. All ages. Tickets are $15.
Sunday
Silent Peace Walk honoring Martin Luther King’s values: South Sound Buddhists invite the community to participate in this annual event. Arrive at Marathon Park, 1011 Deschutes Parkway SW, Olympia (west side of Capitol Lake) shortly before noon for a brief welcome and instruction. Then walk silently, meditatively (no chanting or conversation, and no signs) around the lake. Information: opengatezendo@msn.com.
Tuesday
Mended Hearts gathering: If you have had heart trouble, or know someone with heart problems, come at 12:30 p.m. to the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, to learn about the Mended Hearts Association and what meetings are available. Information: 360-407-3967.
South Sound Fly Fishers monthly meeting: Becky McRoberts, Community Outreach Liaison for the Law Enforcement Program for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, will speak on “Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police: Shared Values Alliance.” The presentation is free at the North Olympia (Boston Harbor) Fire Station, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Information: Southsoundflyfishers.org.
Seattle Mariners Caravan: Mariners players, announcers and the Mariners Moose will have a free public autograph and photo session from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University at 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: Mariners.com/Caravan.
Mindfulness documentary: “Walk with Me,” a film about Thich Nhat Hanh and the practice of mindfulness, will screen at 7:30 p.m. at Regal Martin Village Stadium 16, 5400 Martin Way E., Lacey. Tickets must be purchased atgathr.us/screening/21687 — they will not be available at the box office. Sponsored by Center for Spiritual Living. Information: Karyn Lindberg at 360-705-1315.
Tuesday, Wednesday
Timberline High School concert: The Timberline Music Department presents “The Golden Age of Music: Music of the 1920s, 30s and 40s” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Timberline Theater, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. A silent auction opens the event at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Information: Terry Shaw at tshaw@nthurston.k12.wa.us or call 360-412-4860.
Wednesday
Author visit with Maria Mudd Ruth: Join South Sound author Maria Mudd Ruth from 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, to explore clouds — how to talk about them and watch them, and why. Her book “A Sideways Look at Clouds” is the story of her accidental infatuation with and education about clouds. Free, and for adults. Her presentation features a slide presentation, book reading and Q&A. This program will occur after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Information: 360-52-0595 or TRL.org.
Thursday
Shelton diabetes support group meeting: “Diabetes Self-Management — Questions Answered” will be the topic for the meeting from 1-2 p.m. in the Pershing Meeting Room of Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Family members and loved ones are welcome. Free. Information: Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332.
Russia and China’s strategic alliance: Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series will feature Tom Rainey, on faculty at The Evergreen State College, who will speak on “Russia and China’s Strategic Alliance and the Implications for the U.S.” at 7:30 p.m. at the Thurston Economic Development Council on the SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Free and open to the public. Information: olympiawac.org.
The History of the Capitol Building: Art historian Susan Mayer will present a visual tour of the building, tracing its history and discussing its architecture and decoration from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House History Talk, sponsored by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s Heritage Builders program. The Schmidt House is at 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Information: olytumfoundation.org or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Meaningful Movies Olympia: The community is invited to watch and discuss the first in a monthly series of films that matter. “On the Edge — Family Homelessness in America” will screen from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by discussion led by volunteers and experts in the area of homelessness. Free and open to the public at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Sea-level rise Open House and Community Workshop: The city of Olympia, LOTT Clean Water Alliance, and the Port of Olympia are working together to create a response plan to protect downtown Olympia from sea-level rise. This event at 6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, will address the results of a recent flooding vulnerability and risk assessment. Attendees will be asked for feedback to guide the next phase of planning. Information: olympiawa.gov/sealevelrise or email at searise@ci.olympia.wa.us
