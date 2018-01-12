Curtis Rudolph, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in west Olympia on Monday, turned himself in Thursday evening, police say.
Curtis Rudolph, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in west Olympia on Monday, turned himself in Thursday evening, police say. Courtesy photo Olympia Police Department
Curtis Rudolph, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in west Olympia on Monday, turned himself in Thursday evening, police say. Courtesy photo Olympia Police Department

Local

After 4 days on the run, west Olympia shooting suspect turns himself in

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 12, 2018 08:56 AM

Curtis Rudolph, who was wanted for an alleged shooting outside of his home in the 900 block of Fern Street Southwest late Monday, turned himself in on Thursday evening, according to Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello.

Earlier this week, police released video of the shooting, and urged the public to help find Rudolph.

According to court papers: A woman who identified herself as Kierra Moore, but was later determined to be Alyssa T. Moore, said Rudolph confronted her boyfriend Bryan Denny on the sidewalk, and shot him in the leg. Denny fell to the ground, produced his own handgun, a .45 caliber Glock, and shot back at Rudolph. Tyrone Rudolph, who is Rudolph’s brother, was struck by Denny’s bullets.

Rudolph has a criminal history and was most recently arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree arson, following an RV fire a week ago on Cooper Point Road Southwest. He was out on bail and his arraignment in the arson case is set for Jan. 16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition, Rudolph is a convicted Level 3 sex offender and wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a firearm, court papers stated.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

    Pierce County prosecutors charged Frank Pawul, 32, and Brenda Troyer, 52, with first-degree murder in the death of sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney, who was fatally shot Sunday after responding to an armed robbery at a Frederickson home.

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 0:43

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy
Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting 0:31

Police release surveillance video of west Olympia shooting
Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

View More Video