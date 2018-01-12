After 4 days on the run, west Olympia shooting suspect turns himself in

Curtis Rudolph, who was wanted for an alleged shooting outside of his home in the 900 block of Fern Street Southwest late Monday, turned himself in on Thursday evening, according to Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello.
Earlier this week, police released video of the shooting, and urged the public to help find Rudolph.
According to court papers: A woman who identified herself as Kierra Moore, but was later determined to be Alyssa T. Moore, said Rudolph confronted her boyfriend Bryan Denny on the sidewalk, and shot him in the leg. Denny fell to the ground, produced his own handgun, a .45 caliber Glock, and shot back at Rudolph. Tyrone Rudolph, who is Rudolph’s brother, was struck by Denny’s bullets.
Rudolph has a criminal history and was most recently arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree arson, following an RV fire a week ago on Cooper Point Road Southwest. He was out on bail and his arraignment in the arson case is set for Jan. 16.
Never miss a local story.
In addition, Rudolph is a convicted Level 3 sex offender and wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a firearm, court papers stated.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments