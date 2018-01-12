This photo of Mae the raccoon is posted on the Bring Mae Home Facebook page.
This photo of Mae the raccoon is posted on the Bring Mae Home Facebook page. Courtesy photo Bring Mae Home Facebook page

Pet raccoon seized by wildlife officers can’t return home for now, judge rules

By Lisa Pemberton

January 12, 2018 11:36 AM

A Thurston County judge ruled Friday morning that a 7-year-old raccoon seized from a west Seattle home will have to remain at a wildlife rehabilitation for now, KING-5 reported.

Kellie and Chris Greer have taken care of the raccoon, named Mae, since she was a newborn. She was found in a park near a dead adult raccoon in June 2010.

“Wanting to help the baby animal, the couple called around to rescue centers in the state, but said they were unable to find anyone willing to take Mae, and at least one facility noted that they would have to euthanize her if she were brought in,” The Chronicle reported. “They even called the WDFW, which referred the Greers right back to the same rescue centers they had already contacted.”

A WDFW enforcement officer sized the raccoon on Nov. 26 because “it is illegal for the public to possess live wildlife in Washington without a valid permit,” according to a statement that the agency sent to KING-5.

In December, the couple filed a lawsuit against Fish and Wildlife seeking the raccoon’s return.

As of Friday morning, $3,400 had been raised through a YouCaring.com fundraiser to help with the couple’s legal costs.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

