Did somebody say ‘hopberry jam?’ New restaurant opens in downtown Olympia

By Lisa Pemberton

January 12, 2018 12:59 PM

Attention foodies: There’s a new place in Olympia to get your eat on.

The Magnet opened Friday at 600 Franklin St. SE, Suite 105-B, and will continue its grand opening celebration through Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

“We cook everything from scratch, including our housemade breads, house bacon, and house hopberry jam,” the restaurant stated on its event page. “Give us a try this weekend!”

The Magnet will specialize in breakfast, lunch and brunch. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, according to its Facebook page.

In December, the owners of Three Magnets Brewing Co. and Darby’s announced the closure of Darby’s at that site. Sara and Nate Reilly say they plan to have a more thematic crossover between their brewery and their new cafe which share space in the Thurston First Bank Building.

