Man hit by car while walking in the road. A witness said ‘it looked like he was sleepwalking’

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

January 13, 2018 01:17 PM

A 34-year-old man was hit by a car early Saturday while walking on Old Pacific Highway near Lacey, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at 7:12 a.m. on Old Pacific Highway Southeast near Kuhlman Road Southeast. The man was taken to Providence St. Peter “in serious condition with traumatic injuries,” according to a tweet from Lacey Fire District 3.

Witnesses told investigators the man was walking in the middle of Old Pacific Highway and wearing dark clothing. He was nearly struck by a southbound vehicle before he was hit by a northbound Mazda Protege, according to Sgt. Carla Carter.

“One witness said it looked like he was sleepwalking,” Carter said.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

