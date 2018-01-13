Man hit by car while walking in the road. A witness said ‘it looked like he was sleepwalking’

A 34-year-old man was hit by a car early Saturday while walking on Old Pacific Highway near Lacey, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported at 7:12 a.m. on Old Pacific Highway Southeast near Kuhlman Road Southeast. The man was taken to Providence St. Peter “in serious condition with traumatic injuries,” according to a tweet from Lacey Fire District 3.
Witnesses told investigators the man was walking in the middle of Old Pacific Highway and wearing dark clothing. He was nearly struck by a southbound vehicle before he was hit by a northbound Mazda Protege, according to Sgt. Carla Carter.
“One witness said it looked like he was sleepwalking,” Carter said.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
