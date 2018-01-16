A hiker takes in the view of Mount Rainier and Spirit Lake from the crater rim of Mount St. Helens. Nearly 38 years after Mount St. Helens erupted, ash and silt from the mountain continue to create challenges for the management of Spirit Lake and the Toutle River.
Local

Public to learn about options for dealing with Mount St. Helens’ ash and silt

The Chronicle, Centralia

January 16, 2018 02:47 PM

Long-term options for dealing with the ash and silt that continues to flow off of Mount St. Helens nearly 38 years after it erupted will presented to the public at a Jan. 25 briefing.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will detail the findings of a recent study regarding the ongoing management of the Toutle River and Spirit Lake.

The study, called “A Decision Framework for Managing the Spirit Lake and Toutle River Systems at Mount Saint Helens,” was requested by the U.S. Forest Service, and the findings will be presented at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Red Lion Hotel in Kelso.

Management of the Spirit Lake and Toutle River watersheds has been complicated by the continuous flow of ash and other debris stemming from the 1980 eruption. The debris choked off the natural outflow from Spirit Lake and a tunnel had to be dug to allow for safe drainage. Similarly, silt from the mountain continues to flow downriver.

A preliminary version of the study and an informational video are online at http://dels.nas.edu/Report/Decision-Framework-Managing/24874.

Anyone interested in attending the briefing is asked to RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/y9ln6rtk. The Red Lion Hotel is at 510 S Kelso Drive, Kelso.

