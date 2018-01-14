Head-on crash injures Olympia man Saturday night

A 28-year-old Olympia man and Washington State Patrol trooper was hospitalized Saturday night after his vehicle was struck head-on in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, while the other driver, a 56-year-old Tacoma man, was not injured.
About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the Olympia man was eastbound on the state Route 512 I-5 overpass when he was struck by the westbound Tacoma man. The road was closed for more than two hours.
Drugs or alcohol were thought to be a factor in the crash.
