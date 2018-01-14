Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

Deschutes Parkway, between Fifth Avenue and Marathon Park in Olympia, was closed in both directions Sunday after a serious car crash that sent a 75-year-old woman to a local hospital while a 45-year-old man, who also suffered minor injuries, drove himself to the hospital, according to reports.
