Fairfield Inn & Suites opens in Rochester

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 14, 2018 05:46 PM

A Marriott hotel known as a Fairfield Inn & Suites has opened in Rochester at 6223 197th Way SW.

The franchise owner of the hotel is Chehalis Tribal Enterprises and it will be managed by InnSight Hotel Managment Group, an Oregon-based company, according to a news release.

The hotel has 88 rooms. Amenities include indoor swimming pool, exercise room, valet laundry service, free Internet and fax and copy services. The hotel also has 1,300 square feet of meeting space for up to 150 people.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

