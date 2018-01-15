Olympia Police released a 30-second clip that authorities say captured a shooting in west Olympia on Monday night.
These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 15, 2018 07:00 AM

A shooting in west Olympia captured reader attention last week.

1. Police release video of west Olympia shooting; suspect still at large: The Olympia Police Department released a 30-second clip of surveillance video that authorities say captured Monday night’s shooting in west Olympia.

2. 2 businesses close at 222 Market in downtown Olympia: The Pantry and Broth Bar have closed.

3. River Ridge grad competing on ‘America’s Next Top Model’: Kyla Coleman, 20, of Lacey, is among the 14 models featured on the 24th season of the reality TV show, now on VH1.

4. Another mistake? Public sounds off on controversial downtown development: More than 200 people turned out for a public hearing Tuesday evening on a proposal to remake what may be the most controversial building in downtown Olympia.

5. 2 injured in west Olympia shooting, and police ask for help finding a suspect: Two men were shot on a sidewalk outside of a west Olympia home late Monday, and Olympia Police are looking for a suspect in the case.

