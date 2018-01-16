DNR Police investigate report of gun brandishing on Capitol Forest trail

Officers are investigating a report of a gun brandishing on a trail in Capitol State Forest, according to Department of Natural Resources Police Chief Larry Raedel.
The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, he said.
A couple told police they were hiking on a trail with their dog when they encountered a man on a mountain bike. He had two dogs.
“None of the three dogs were leashed,” Raedel told The Olympian.
The dogs “tangled,” some words were exchanged and the couple said the man pulled out a handgun, Raedel said.
“We haven’t had a chance to talk to… the individual who actually brandished the weapon,” Raedel told The Olympian.
DNR officers plan to interview the man this week, and his willingness to cooperate with investigators is a good sign, he added.
A post on the Friends of Capitol Forest Facebook page states that the incident occurred on the Mima Falls East trail, which is west of Littlerock in Thurston County.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
