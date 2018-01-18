What’s Happening for Jan. 18

Thursday
Shelton diabetes support group meeting: “Diabetes Self-Management — Questions Answered” will be the topic for the meeting from 1-2 p.m. in the Pershing Meeting Room of Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Family members and loved ones are welcome. Free. Information: Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332.
Russia and China’s strategic alliance: Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series will feature Tom Rainey, on faculty at The Evergreen State College, who will speak on “Russia and China’s Strategic Alliance and the Implications for the U.S.” at 7:30 p.m. at the Thurston Economic Development Council on the SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Free and open to the public. Information: olympiawac.org.
The History of the Capitol Building: Art historian Susan Mayer will present a visual tour of the building, tracing its history and discussing its architecture and decoration from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House History Talk, sponsored by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s Heritage Builders program. The Schmidt House is at 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free. Information: olytumfoundation.org or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Meaningful Movies Olympia: The community is invited to watch and discuss the first in a monthly series of films that matter. “On the Edge — Family Homelessness in America” will screen from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by discussion led by volunteers and experts in the area of homelessness. Free and open to the public at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Sea-level rise Open House and Community Workshop: The city of Olympia, LOTT Clean Water Alliance, and the Port of Olympia are working together to create a response plan to protect downtown Olympia from sea-level rise. This event at 6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, will address the results of a recent flooding vulnerability and risk assessment. Attendees will be asked for feedback to guide the next phase of planning. Information: olympiawa.gov/sealevelrise or email at searise@ci.olympia.wa.us
Salmon farming presentation: "Atlantic Salmon Commercial Aquaculture in Washington State" will be the subject when Ken Warheit from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife speaks at 7 p.m. at LOTT's WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Women+ March on Olympia: A year after the historic women’s marches in cities around the nation, women will again rally in Olympia to demonstrate their power. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Campus.
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multi-generational program where teens and elders gather to laugh, learn, and share to bridge age barriers and form gratifying friendships. Event begins at 11 a.m. Newcomers welcome; no pre-registration required. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Snow Ball (A library dance for teens): Dress up in your favorite formalwear with your friends and take over the library for an after-hours, teens-only dance. You can dance to a hand-picked playlist (requests will be taken), visit the photo booth, enjoy a hot chocolate bar, and more. The fun runs 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. For teens 13-18 only. Tickets are free, and can be picked up at the library’s Youth Services Desk. No other library services will be available.
Nisqually Land Trust Volunteer Site Steward Workshop: Register for the annual site steward workshop where you can learn more about the Land Trust's conservation priorities, restoration initiatives, and site steward program. Each volunteer steward "adopts" a Land Trust protected area and monitors it periodically for changes. The program runs 9 a.m. to noon at the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge Environmental Education Center. Information: 360-489-3400 or volunteer@nisquallylandtrust.org
Elma Winter Wine Festival: Enjoy wine tasting, beer garden, wine sales, food booths, gifts and merchandise, silent auction, booths and live entertainment from noon to 9 p.m. at the Grays Harbor Fair & Event Center in Elma. Save $5 by purchasing tickets in advance at Les Schwab Tires in west Olympia and Elma; Elma Variety Store; Elma Chamber of Commerce; and Whitney’s Chevrolet in Montesano — or charge by phone at 360-482-3055.
Olympia Historical Society/Bigelow House Museum annual meeting: The public program will recognize six businesses that have operated in Olympia for more than 100 years. The program runs 1-3 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Following the program, the historical Society and museum will hold their business meeting. Information: olympiahistory.org
Sunday
Tumwater Historical Association annual meeting: The gathering from 1-3 p.m. at The Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, will feature Randy Francom telling stories and providing historical insights on the Lewis and Clark Expedition. A short business meeting will include election of officers, bylaws revisions, 2017 year in review, expectations for 2018, and the 2017 raffle drawing.
Monday
YWCA Volunteer Orientation: The YWCA Olympia has restructured its volunteer program, and its first volunteer orientation session is 6-8 p.m. at the YWCA, 220 Union Ave. SE, Olympia. Sign up at www.ywcaofolympia.org/form/make-positive-impact. The agency offers volunteer opportunities in programs such as The Other Bank, Kathleen’s Closet, the Economic Empowerment Program, Girls Without Limits and more. For more information, call 360-352-0593.
Monday-Friday
SmileMobile offers dental care: The new SmileMobile, a van that travels the state offering dental services to children and pregnant women who might not otherwise have access to dental care, will be parked at Lydia Hawk Elementary School, 7600 Fifth Ave. SE, Lacey, all week. It provides dental examinations, cleanings, fillings and minor oral surgery. To make an appointment, call 888-286-9105. It accepts Apple Health (Medicaid) and offers a sliding fee scale.
Tuesday
Learn about scams directed at seniors: Learn how to identify scams directed at seniors, and how to report these crimes at noon at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Wilderness lecture: The Thurston League of Women Voters and the Great Old Broads for Wilderness will present author and photographer George Wuerthner and his talk “Why Wilderness” from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Community Center Multi Purpose Room A, 222 Columbia St. NW. Free. Information: anniecubberly@gmail.com or 360-878-7319. Attendees also will have the opportunity to learn more about The Thurston County League of Women Voters, The Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Black Hills Audubon, Thurston County Sierra Club, Washington Wild and the Mountaineers.
Pack The Gym for Thurston County Special Olympics: Watch the Thurston County Special Olympics Basketball players compete against each other and help raise funds for the year-round sports programs. March in and Opening Ceremonies start at 6:30 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. To donate, contact Mark Barker at bballdad11@comcast.net.
