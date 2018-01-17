Restaurant inspections for Jan. 17

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant
4820 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
Jan. 9: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer dispenser may need calibration or repair. Water temperature at dispenser may need to be at lower temperature for proper solution. Use manually prepared sanitizer such as chlorine bleach until dispenser is corrected.
Tacos 2 Hermanos (mobile food unit)
955 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
Jan. 8: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Shredded chicken, rice and diced beef in steam table at 130 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be maintained above 135 degrees. Turn up heat setting to units. Check food temperature frequently with food thermometer.
Also assure that steam table is fully heated before placing food in it.
Fuji Restaurant
123 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia
Jan. 3: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Shredded cabbage on kitchen counter is 57 degrees (kitchen was 62 degrees). Cut cabbage must not be kept out on counter. Keep in cooler.
Owner to replace light cover that was broken this morning.
Saigon Rendez-vous
117 W. Fifth Ave., Olympia
Jan. 3: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Flat of raw eggs above carrots in walk-in cooler. Move to bottom shelf.
Place self-closer or spring hinge on employee restroom door.
Perform a deep cleaning of build-up on the grill area, equipment, refrigerator doors.
The Voyeur
404 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Dec. 7: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: For second inspection in a row, walk-in cooler kept all foods at 45 degrees, and the maximum is 41 degrees. Immediately have the walk-in serviced, tape over temperature gauge because it reads too low.
Replace fry soak buckets with food grade containers. Clean dirt buildup on trays, containers, trash cans, floors, surfaces, the 3-compartment sink and grill area.
