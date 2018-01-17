Riverside Fire Authority tweeted this photo of an apartment building that burned early Wednesday.
Riverside Fire Authority tweeted this photo of an apartment building that burned early Wednesday. Courtesy photo Riverside Fire Authority
Riverside Fire Authority tweeted this photo of an apartment building that burned early Wednesday. Courtesy photo Riverside Fire Authority

Local

Families displaced in 2-alarm apartment building fire in Centralia

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 17, 2018 07:45 AM

Riverside Fire Authority officials are investigating a large fire that broke out in the first floor of an apartment building at 1405 Lewis St. just after midnight Wednesday.

The fire extended to the balcony and trapped five people, including two young children, on the second floor of the apartment, according to Capt. Terry Ternan.

“The children were rescued via ladder and the adults were able to walk out after the fire was under control,” Ternan wrote in a news release. Nobody was injured, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage estimate is not yet known, Ternan said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

American Red Cross officials say the organization opened an emergency shelter at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for the fire victims. Its news release stated that 24 residents were displaced from the fire, however Ternan said seven occupants from two apartments were displaced from the fire.

The shelter, which is at Oakview Grange, 2715 N. Pearl St., Centralia, is providing fire victims with cots, water, food and additional assistance.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

    Dozens of volunteers gathered at Lacey's Woodland Creek Community Park Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project and which was again coordinated by the City of Lacey and the Stream Team organization.

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service
Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway
Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 0:43

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

View More Video