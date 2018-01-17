Families displaced in 2-alarm apartment building fire in Centralia

Riverside Fire Authority officials are investigating a large fire that broke out in the first floor of an apartment building at 1405 Lewis St. just after midnight Wednesday.
The fire extended to the balcony and trapped five people, including two young children, on the second floor of the apartment, according to Capt. Terry Ternan.
“The children were rescued via ladder and the adults were able to walk out after the fire was under control,” Ternan wrote in a news release. Nobody was injured, he added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage estimate is not yet known, Ternan said.
American Red Cross officials say the organization opened an emergency shelter at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for the fire victims. Its news release stated that 24 residents were displaced from the fire, however Ternan said seven occupants from two apartments were displaced from the fire.
The shelter, which is at Oakview Grange, 2715 N. Pearl St., Centralia, is providing fire victims with cots, water, food and additional assistance.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
