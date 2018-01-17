Tumwater City Hall
Tumwater City Hall Amelia Dickson Olympian file photo
Tumwater City Hall Amelia Dickson Olympian file photo

Local

Tumwater seeks candidates for open City Council seat

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

January 17, 2018 09:42 AM

The city of Tumwater is seeking applicants to serve on City Council for Position No. 1 until November.

The position is vacant following the resignation of Nicole Hill, effective Tuesday. To qualify for appointment, a candidate must be a registered voter and resident of Tumwater for at least 12 months before the temporary appointment.

Candidates must submit an application, cover letter and two-page resume by noon Feb. 5 to City Clerk Melody Valiant at City Hall. Applications are available at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, and will be available on the city’s website by Thursday.

Interviews will be conducted Feb. 24 at a special public meeting of the City Council. Interview questions will be provided to candidates at the meeting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The candidate picked will be sworn in March 8 and serve until the general election in November.

For information, call 360-754-4120.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

    Dozens of volunteers gathered at Lacey's Woodland Creek Community Park Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project and which was again coordinated by the City of Lacey and the Stream Team organization.

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service
Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway
Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 0:43

Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

View More Video