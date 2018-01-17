Tumwater seeks candidates for open City Council seat

The city of Tumwater is seeking applicants to serve on City Council for Position No. 1 until November.
The position is vacant following the resignation of Nicole Hill, effective Tuesday. To qualify for appointment, a candidate must be a registered voter and resident of Tumwater for at least 12 months before the temporary appointment.
Candidates must submit an application, cover letter and two-page resume by noon Feb. 5 to City Clerk Melody Valiant at City Hall. Applications are available at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, and will be available on the city’s website by Thursday.
Interviews will be conducted Feb. 24 at a special public meeting of the City Council. Interview questions will be provided to candidates at the meeting.
The candidate picked will be sworn in March 8 and serve until the general election in November.
For information, call 360-754-4120.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
