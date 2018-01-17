Local

Deaths for Jan. 18

January 17, 2018 10:30 AM

Cline, Sr., Larry Ronald, 75, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Daniels, Charles L., 77, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gardebring, Olov G., 99, Lacey, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Morris, Wendy Lynn, 46, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

