Fallen deputy — a hero at home and on the job — is honored

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor eulogized fallen Deputy Daniel McCartney as “serious about an ethic of service. He stepped forward to answer not a job offer but a calling.” Thousands attended the memorial inside Olson Auditorium at pacific Lutheran University Wednesday. Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor eulogized fallen Deputy Daniel McCartney as “serious about an ethic of service. He stepped forward to answer not a job offer but a calling.” Thousands attended the memorial inside Olson Auditorium at pacific Lutheran University Wednesday. Joshua Bessex, Peter Haley, Tony Overman jbessex@gateline, phaley@thenewstribune.com, toverman@theolympian.com

