Done with resolutions? Amazon now offers a monthly subscription to OREO

Three weeks into January, if you’ve already abandoned your resolutions for 2018, Amazon has a new treat.
Shoppers can now subscribe to receive monthly OREO gift boxes delivered to their doorsteps. Subscriptions are available in three-month ($59.97), six-month ($119.94) and 12-month ($239.88) intervals.
Each gift box, designed to look like a case of the cookies you’d buy at the grocery store, includes two packages of OREOs, one OREO-inspired gift and a recipe card. Gifts included and cookie flavors will vary each month.
The only customer to review the cookie club subscription so far gave it five stars, and said he was surprised with cinnamon and hazelnut flavors in the January box.
The next set of gift boxes is available Feb. 1.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments