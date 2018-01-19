Do a few reps for McCartney. Workout will be an honor close to slain deputy’s heart

More Videos 1:36 Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service Pause 1:45 Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement 1:30 W.F. West's Kiara Steen discusses season sweep of Black Hills 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 0:12 Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5 in Washington 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym. Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym. Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com

Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym. Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com