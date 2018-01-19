More Videos

  • Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

    Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym.

Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym.
Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym. Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

Do a few reps for McCartney. Workout will be an honor close to slain deputy’s heart

By Tess Riski

triskil@thenewstribune.com

January 19, 2018 12:36 PM

People all over the Northwest are invited to honor Deputy Daniel McCartney in a way that was close to his heart.

CrossFit gyms in the region will honor the slain Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Saturday through a special tribute workout. The 34-year-old father of three was fatally wounded while chasing two burglars Jan. 7.

Annie Malone, co-owner of CrossFit Yelm, says 50 CrossFit locations have confirmed their participation in the event, but she estimates that upward of 120 might join.

“They are doing what he would want them to do,” said Shon Malone, co-owner of the gym along with his wife. “He would say, ‘Suck it up and pick up the bar. Gut it out. Sweat it out.’ 

The idea started at the Yelm location, a gym where McCartney was a coach. He had signed up to teach a CrossFit class scheduled for the morning of Jan. 20.

“He was such a pillar in this gym and the CrossFit community,” said Shon Malone.

The gym has served as a place of fellowship and healing for many who knew McCartney. Just hours after learning of the news last week, his friends gathered at the gym. By noon, nearly 30 people had arrived. The group held hands and prayed for McCartney’s family, then proceeded on to a workout created in his honor.

CrossFit, which has a large contingent of military and first-responder members, has a tradition of creating “Hero Workouts of the Day,” which honor those who have been killed in the line of duty. The hero workouts are conducted at gyms worldwide, often on the anniversary of the person’s death.

The workout honoring McCartney is largely symbolic. It calls for 484 double unders (484 was his badge number), 108 burpees (he died on Jan. 8) and 34 kettlebell swings (he was 34).

CrossFit Yelm and CrossFit Ellensburg are hosting a silent auction and barbecue Saturday. The Yelm location set up a fundraising page to raise money for McCartney’s wife and children. It shattered its $10,000 goal, surpassing the $26,000 mark Friday afternoon.

Tess Riski: 253-597-8651

The workout

Teams of three perform:

▪ 2,000-meter row

▪ 14 dumbbell thrusters (50/35)

▪ 34 kettlebell swings (71/53)

▪ 484 double unders

▪ 108 burpees

▪ 2,000-meter row

▪ 18 deadlifts (225/185)

Team members split reps however they want, with all team members working at once.

Why those numbers?

▪ 2,000 meters plus 14 dumbbell thrusters: The year McCartney started with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

▪ 34: His age

▪ 484: His badge number

▪ 108: The date he died

▪ 2,000 meters plus 18 deadlifts: The year he died

▪ 3 team members: represent his 3 sons

