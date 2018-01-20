Women’s March returns to Olympia: ‘We’ll be here next year if we have to’

Cindy Streul, center left, of Tumwater and Gena Anderson, center, of Olympia join thousands for the Women’s March at the Capitol in Olympia on Saturday. "It's a continuation of what we started saying. We don't like what's happening with the changes that we saw might be happening with Trump coming in," Anderson said. "And now... he's just made everything worse." Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com