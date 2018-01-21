Courtesy photo Mason County PUD 1
Courtesy photo Mason County PUD 1

Windstorm knocks out power for hundreds in Thurston and Mason counties

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 21, 2018 12:50 PM

Gusts of wind slammed branches and trees into power lines on Sunday knocking out the power for hundreds of people in South Sound.

At 12:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy was reporting that it had about 2,300 customers in Western Washington without power, including about 300 homes near state Route 510 and Yelm Highway Southeast. The utility listed that trees and vegetation were the cause of the outage, and that crews would likely have power restored in the area by 1:30 p.m. Much smaller outages were also reported off the tip of Cooper Point Road Northwest and in the Boston Harbor area.

Mason Public Utility District reported an outage affecting nearly 600 customers on Harstine Island.

“Linemen are in the area. The estimated time of restoration is 1:30 p.m.,” the district tweeted.

Mason County PUD No. 1 also reported outages along U.S. Highway 101 due to a tree in lines near Lilliwaup.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

