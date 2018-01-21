Windstorm knocks out power for hundreds in Thurston and Mason counties

Gusts of wind slammed branches and trees into power lines on Sunday knocking out the power for hundreds of people in South Sound.
At 12:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy was reporting that it had about 2,300 customers in Western Washington without power, including about 300 homes near state Route 510 and Yelm Highway Southeast. The utility listed that trees and vegetation were the cause of the outage, and that crews would likely have power restored in the area by 1:30 p.m. Much smaller outages were also reported off the tip of Cooper Point Road Northwest and in the Boston Harbor area.
Mason Public Utility District reported an outage affecting nearly 600 customers on Harstine Island.
“Linemen are in the area. The estimated time of restoration is 1:30 p.m.,” the district tweeted.
Mason County PUD No. 1 also reported outages along U.S. Highway 101 due to a tree in lines near Lilliwaup.
There's an outage affecting 591 customers on Harstine Island. Linemen are in the area. The estimated time of restoration is 1:30 PM. For the latest information, check PUD 3's online outage map: https://t.co/eXFAyCdQki pic.twitter.com/VaCN4F7IP0— Mason PUD 3 (@PUD3) January 21, 2018
Some customers back on, including Colony Surf. Crew going over to remove a tree by Jorstead Ck & then should have everyone back in power.— Mason County PUD #1 (@MasonCountyPUD1) January 21, 2018
High Wind Warning for the North Interior areas, & Wind Advisories for the Everett and Vicinity & northern Hood Canal areas have expired. The cold front is moving into the Cascades & winds will slowly subside for the rest of the afternoon.— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 21, 2018
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
