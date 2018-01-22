These 5 stories were last week’s most read

Stories about one of Tumwater’s trickiest intersections, a string of crashes that closed Deschutes Parkway in Olympia and fallout from the Department of Licensing’s decision to provide addresses, photos and other personal information about immigrants to federal authorities drew the most reader interest last week.
1. Tumwater’s plan to tackle 1 problem intersection? Add 3 roundabouts.
The work is set to begin in 2020.
2. ‘Just take me to prison,’ Deschutes Parkway driver says after being stopped by trooper
A Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner found probably cause for a charge of eluding a police vehicle and set bail at $3,500 for Isabelle L. Martin-Tafoya. (She was the driver in the two following stories.)
3. Deschutes Parkway in Olympia closed in both directions after serious crash
This was the first story about the crash, which happened last Sunday.
4. She tried to ditch a State Patrol trooper. She got into 3 crashes along the way.
This was the second story, and it included the State Patrol’s account of a chain of crashes that closed Deschutes Parkway and sent at least two people to the hospital.
5. DOL’s deputy director resigns, and ICE agents will now need a court order for records
Gov. Jay Inslee said the Department of Licensing’s actions to hand over personal information about immigrants, which was then used to arrest and deport residents according to The Seattle Times, went against his executive order from nearly a year ago which ordered state officials to do all they could to protect Washington’s immigrants and refugees from discriminatory and deportation efforts.
“The recent revelations about our state Department of Licensing’s failure to safeguard certain information from federal immigration officials has shaken and angered many communities,” Inslee said. “It has angered me.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
