Rachel Young of Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes is the new co-owner of Lacey Forza, Bistro and Event Center, formerly Forrey’s Forza. Young and co-owner Ryan Lindstrom of PugetSound2Go take over Feb. 1.
Local

This popular coffee shop in Lacey is getting new owners and a new name

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

January 22, 2018 08:11 AM

Forrey’s Forza, a coffee shop on Marvin Road in Lacey, is set to become Lacey Forza, Bistro and Event Center on Feb. 1.

In addition to the new name, the business has two new owners: Rachel Young, the founder of Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes, and Ryan Lindstrom of PugetSound2Go, a local delivery service. Young also is a Lacey City Councilwoman.

The business will continue to be a destination for coffee, but also will serve beer and wine and offer a full food menu, including cupcakes. The business — which has a large room in the back — will continue to host business meetings, networking groups and parties.

Former owners Christine and Tom Forrey opened the business five years ago.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

